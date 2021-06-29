The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) is delighted to announce that today it named Grenada and its sister islands Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, as the world’s first “Culinary Capital.”

Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, Acting CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), said “The Culinary Capitals destination accreditation by the World Food Travel Association is a huge achievement for Grenada. We are known around the world as the Spice of the Caribbean, so it is fitting that we are the first Caribbean island to earn this designation. This will undoubtedly attract discerning travelers who want to explore the link between food and culture, and who want to ensure that every dish they have on their vacation tastes amazing!”

The integration of spices into Grenada’s cuisine has resulted in an overall robust and flavourful national food profile. From fine dining to casual beachside restaurants and even street food, it is undeniable that Grenadians have a taste and flair for delicious food. The islands are perfectly positioned as a Culinary Capital, with their many distinctive culinary assets to showcase. Examples include the tradition of saraka, the national dish ‘oil down’, chocolate, nutmeg ice cream, handcrafted rums, and of course, the many uses of the spices on the island – both in food and for medicinal and wellness purposes.

Now that Grenada’s unique culinary culture is officially recognized, the GTA is set to market the destination to “foodie travelers” and further develop the island’s food tourism offerings, and put Grenada on the map for consumers who travel for unique and memorable food and beverage experiences.

Erik Wolf, the Executive Director of the World Food Travel Association, the world’s leading authority on food and beverage tourism, said that “Smaller destinations like Grenada need every competitive advantage, and that is what Culinary Capitals provides. Savvy food-loving travelers are adding destinations like Grenada to their bucket lists right now, eagerly waiting for when they can travel again.”

Culinary Capitals is a regenerative tourism program devised by the WFTA to put the spotlight on culinary cultures around the world as the tourism industry begins to recover after its long hiatus. The program accredits eligible destinations through a rigorous application process. The program is about much more than just earning recognition. Successful destinations also receive marketing and strategy support for the coming year, as they put their new moniker to good use in their destination marketing efforts. And for food- and beverage-loving travelers, Culinary Capitals designation gives them new choices with under-visited destinations, which is exactly what travelers now seek post-pandemic.